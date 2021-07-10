One person is injured after accident in Lawton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured and a fire hydrant was broken after a crash in Lawton.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on July 9 at the intersection of 11th and F Avenue.
Police said the driver of the truck ran the intersection, after which an SUV crashed into them. The truck continued forward before running into a fire hydrant and breaking it.
One person was taken from the SUV with minor injuries from the wreck.
