One person is injured after accident in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured and a fire hydrant was broken after a crash in Lawton.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on July 9 at the intersection of 11th and F Avenue.

Police said the driver of the truck ran the intersection, after which an SUV crashed into them. The truck continued forward before running into a fire hydrant and breaking it.

One person was taken from the SUV with minor injuries from the wreck.

