Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gore Boulevard is reopen after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours on Saturday.

It happened in front of Cameron University and Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Lawton Police say the victim was a male.

According to the police, the driver stopped to helped and is cooperating with authorities.

No further information is available at this time. You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

