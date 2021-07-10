Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gore Boulevard is reopen after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours on Saturday.

It happened in front of Cameron University and Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Lawton Police say the victim was a male.

According to the police, the driver stopped to helped and is cooperating with authorities.

No further information is available at this time.

