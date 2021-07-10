Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.

Investigators said that back in May, Michael Froysland vandalized the American Electric Power (AEP) Yard.

According to police, he also got into an office and deleted multiple computer files.

During a phone interview with Froysland, investigators said he confirmed he went to the AEP Yard after he had been fired.

He’s charged with second degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

Froysland’s bond has been set at $50,000.

