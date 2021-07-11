Elgin properties, post office damaged after Saturday night storms

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Two weeks after flooding caused damage in Elgin, another round of storms came through Saturday night, damaging several properties in town, including the post office.

Interim Director of Comanche County Emergency Management Rachael Huey and Mayor JJ Francais stayed up until the early morning hours driving around town to survey the damage.

“This damage is typically caused by high winds,” Huey said. “This is not tornadic activity. There was nothing to indicate anything like that, just high winds. I think the highest winds that I heard reported last night was 65 miles per hour.”

Francais said after the last round of storms at the end of June, the city ended up spending $18,000 dollars to repair a road and clean flooded alleyways.

“As the mayor, it’s heartbreaking because this is a small enough event that it’s not going to qualify for state or federal disaster relief funds, so this is really a burden on the homeowners,” Francais said. “Many of the homeowners, especially in this neighborhood, two weeks ago their house was in water, and now their carport is destroyed or their roof is in shambles.”

He’s grateful for city council members, officers and the public works director who cleared debris in the dark.

Francais wants people to report damage to the city.

“The most important thing is if they can’t clear the damage to call us, and we will send a crew out and clear that damage from public rightaways and roads,” Francais said. “Just understand that it’s going to take us some time to clean this up.”

While the city works to do that, Huey suggests people be careful near those damaged areas.

“The best thing people can do right now is to stay out of this area until everything is cleaned up,” Huey said. “There’s sharp debris. There’s nails. It’s best to stay out until they can get everything cleaned up.”

She said other than some flooding in Lawton, she isn’t aware of damage anywhere else in Comanche County.

The Elgin post office will still be receiving and delivering mail as normal.

There will be restricted access to the building until it’s repaired, but customers can still use the blue collection box in front of the post office to send mail.

