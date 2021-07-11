Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (7/11AM)

Drying out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s
Drying out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! We started off early this morning with severe storms across Texoma, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. As we go throughout the day, we will dry out and see partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay below average in the upper 80s with calm winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Overall a very pleasant day!

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Texoma and sunny skies. Southeast winds will pick up at 5 to 10 mph. There is a small chance to see a few isolated showers for Monday and Tuesday but it will be widely scattered across Texoma.

Throughout the start of your week, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-to-upper 90s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Another small chance of rain is possible late Thursday into Friday.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton
One person is injured after a wreck in Lawton
One person is injured after accident in Lawton
Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast (7/10 AM)

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 7News: Strong to severe storms possible through the overnight hours
Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast (7/10 AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Saturday evening