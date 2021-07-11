First Alert Forecast (7/11AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! We started off early this morning with severe storms across Texoma, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. As we go throughout the day, we will dry out and see partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay below average in the upper 80s with calm winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Overall a very pleasant day!

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Texoma and sunny skies. Southeast winds will pick up at 5 to 10 mph. There is a small chance to see a few isolated showers for Monday and Tuesday but it will be widely scattered across Texoma.

Throughout the start of your week, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-to-upper 90s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Another small chance of rain is possible late Thursday into Friday.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

