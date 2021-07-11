First Alert Weather 7News: Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures return

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The rest of today will see mostly clear skies across Texoma, giving way for an enjoyable evening after all the severe storms we had last night. A couple flood advisories are in effect across the area, so be careful if you run into any standing water or large puddles. A few showers could pop up across our southern counties in northwest Texas this evening, but overall it will be a cloudless night with lows in the upper 60s and winds out if the north at 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, although a stray shower or two cant be rule out throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 90s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The rest of this week will continue to see mostly sunny skies and high temps return to near average for this time of year in the mid 90s. Clouds will start to make their way back into the skies later this week as there is a small chance for rain Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday as an upper-level disturbance makes its way from the west.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.