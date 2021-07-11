Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Weather 7News: Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures return

Isolated rain chances to start the workweek
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The rest of today will see mostly clear skies across Texoma, giving way for an enjoyable evening after all the severe storms we had last night. A couple flood advisories are in effect across the area, so be careful if you run into any standing water or large puddles. A few showers could pop up across our southern counties in northwest Texas this evening, but overall it will be a cloudless night with lows in the upper 60s and winds out if the north at 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, although a stray shower or two cant be rule out throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 90s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The rest of this week will continue to see mostly sunny skies and high temps return to near average for this time of year in the mid 90s. Clouds will start to make their way back into the skies later this week as there is a small chance for rain Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday as an upper-level disturbance makes its way from the west.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton
One person is injured after a wreck in Lawton
One person is injured after accident in Lawton
Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast (7/10 AM)

Latest News

Drying up with temperatures in the upper 80s
First Alert Forecast
Drying out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s
First Alert Forecast (7/11AM)
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 7News: Strong to severe storms possible through the overnight hours
Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
First Alert Forecast