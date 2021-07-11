First Alert Weather 7News: Strong to severe storms possible through the overnight hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This evening will bring a cold front down south, and with it showers and storms overnight. The available energy in the atmosphere, along with the front acting as a lifting mechanism, some of these storms could be strong to severe. The greatest coverage of rain looks to be east of I-44, but everywhere across Texoma should see some rain ahead of this front tonight. The storms will move south of I-40 in the mid-evening, and continue to move south and east through the evening hours. The storms should reach the Red River just after midnight tonight, although some models do show the rain lagging and it could be a couple hours after midnight before the rain reaches the Oklahoma-Texas border. Tonight’s rain should move through southern Texoma just before daybreak tomorrow.

All of Texoma, and most of Oklahoma for that matter, is under a risk tonight for severe weather. The greatest chance for severe weather will be off towards our north and our east, with parts of northeast Texoma under an enhanced risk. A majority of southwest Oklahoma and counties in Texas along the Red River are under a slight risk, with the rest of Texoma (including western Texoma and most of northwest Texas) under a marginal risk tonight. Main severe threats include large hail up to the size of ping-pong balls and golf balls, along with damaging wind gusts of 60 - 80 mph. Heavy rain and flooding are also a concern as we could see anywhere between 0.5 - 1 inch of rainfall, with parts of eastern Texoma seeing 1 - 2 inches of rain.

Tomorrow will have rain tapering off in the morning as the cold front moves out of Texoma, giving way for mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Although in the afternoon counties in southern Texoma (mostly confined to northwest Texas) could see a few showers and storms pop up, but wont be nearly as strong as tonight’s rain. Highs tomorrow will be cooler than today in the low 90s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Early this upcoming week will also be mostly sunny as temps warm up back to the mid 90s by Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday could see a few isolated showers fire up, but will be widely scattered across Texoma. By the middle of the week we will be mostly dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 90s. Another small chance of rain is possible this Friday.

