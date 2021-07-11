McMahon skate park ramps get paint job at “paint party”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials and some community organizations hosted a “paint party” at McMahon skatepark on Saturday to cover up artwork painted by the friends and family of Isaiah Whiteshield, a 16-year-old who passed away in May.

Last month, the Lawton Police Department investigated painted ramps at the McMahon skatepark as a crime.

Mayor Stan Booker visited the park, where he talked to Isaiah’s parents and learned it was all in Isaiah’s honor.

The city agreed to leave a mural up on one ramp and paint over everything else.

Councilperson Ward 7 Onreka Johnson said the atmosphere was great.

“Because of the ordinance, unfortunately, it has to be covered up,” Johnson said, “but we’re doing it together having the community come out and different parts of the community come out and work with the kids and also talk to the kids and see what we can do to help them.”

But some skaters at the park weren’t happy with the city’s compromise.

John Reid, who moved to Lawton in 2007, said Isaiah was one of his first friends in the area.

That’s why he didn’t the art painted over.

“To me, the graffiti isn’t like traditional graffiti,” Reid said. “It’s for one of our friends that passed away and it means a lot to us.”

He feels the city should focus their efforts on improving what he calls a “rundown” park without lights.

“We skate this park, we’re out here every day and we’re the ones that are out here,” Reid said. “None of these people that are out here now, I’ve never seen any of these people before.”

Johnson said she believes painting the ramps together is good way to show the skaters that people do care.

“This really brings to light, unfortunately, in a tragedy, the intensity of mental health challenges in our community and thoughts of suicide amongst our young people and that’s what it’s really all about, to let the kids know that we care,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they are looking at upgrading the skatepark and they want input from people who actually use the park.

Anyone who’s interested can contact Johnson or the Mayor.

