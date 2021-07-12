Comanche County man sentenced in drug trafficking case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs in Comanche County.

Ronald F. Williams also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding in excess of the lawful maximum limit.

The charges were in connection to a September 2017 traffic stop. According to court documents, Williams was driving a pickup truck south on I-44 at Rogers Lane, going 59 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone, when a detective spotted him and tried to pull him over. The detective said Williams kept going, eventually going through residential areas before pulling over in a parking lot.

Once officers went to arrest him, Williams told them he had drugs in the truck. Police then found methamphetamine in a large shoe box in the floor board.

Williams was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.