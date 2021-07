LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Casino is set to host a two-day walk-in vaccine clinic.

The clinics will run Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are open to people who need the Coronavirus vaccine.

For more information, you can call the Lawton Indian Hospital at 580-354-5020.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.