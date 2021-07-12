Elgin begins road construction to add a Braum’s

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On July 14, traffic on US-277 in Elgin will be redirected while construction crews work to create a turn lane for a Braum’s, which is set to arrive next year.

Workers will be filling in the shoulders of the road to make them driveable while they work to replace the center median with a turn lane.

Drivers will need to budget more time when traveling through the area for the next 10 days.

