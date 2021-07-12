Elgin begins road construction to add a Braum’s
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On July 14, traffic on US-277 in Elgin will be redirected while construction crews work to create a turn lane for a Braum’s, which is set to arrive next year.
Workers will be filling in the shoulders of the road to make them driveable while they work to replace the center median with a turn lane.
Drivers will need to budget more time when traveling through the area for the next 10 days.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.