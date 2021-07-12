First Alert Forecast | 7/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a busy Saturday night/ Sunday morning, conditions this Monday are much quieter! Southwest Oklahoma counties are waking up to mid 60s with low 70s in north Texas. Dewpoints are also low keeping it a bit refreshing too! We’ll see a relatively cooler and drier air mass, for mid- July standards that is, over place today. This means temperatures will be slightly below average topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds of out the north will limit humidity leading to a gorgeous and overall great day to be outside! Honestly Texoma, take advantage of today (and tomorrows) weather because the heat and humidity will build by mid week. As the day goes on, there could be very isolated light rain showers mainly south of the Red River. Given a dry layer in the atmosphere, the probability of rain reaching the surface is low. If anything, just a few sprinkles if not spitting showers.

Precipitation chances will remain low tomorrow and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s! South winds will pick up at 10 to 15mph and 10 to 20mph, respectively.

Clouds will start to make their way back into the skies later this week as there’s a chance for rain Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday as an wave of energy moves in from the west. For the end of this week, humidity will rise and air temperatures will rise.

SAHARA DUST:

Over the next three days we’ll see an increase in Saharan Dust across Texoma. In the summer months, plumes of dust from the Saharan Desert, nearly 5000 miles away crosses over the Atlantic Ocean. Tiny dust particles saturate the upper levels of the atmosphere and experts say that these plumes can dump nearly 60 million tons of dust into the atmosphere. How does this impact our forecast you may ask? There a positive and negative impacts. It leads to more intensely colored sunsets but it does alert the air quality.

The dust plumes will also impact our hurricane season so expect the tropics to be a little quiet in the next few weeks. Keeping it simple, hurricanes need high sea surface temperatures and enough moisture to warm. The dust layers are hot and dry which will hinder tropical development if the particles are dense enough.

Sometimes, Saharan dust can suppress thunderstorm development causing the sky to remain hazy for days and can lead to hotter days.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

