Food drive is underway for Lawton Food Bank

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A food drive is underway this week to help the Lawton Food Bank.

From July 12 through July 17, donations are being collected at Homeland grocery stores, as well as United Supermarkets and Cash Saver stores.

The Lawton Food Bank’s Executive Director said it would be a huge help to them if community members buy a few extra items to donate.

