Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.

Crews were called out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m. after the jet had an aircraft malfunction and landed safely.

A second jet landed shortly after noon at the same airport, though it landed there to stick close with the pilot’s wingman.

According to a public information officer for Sheppard Air Force Base, the cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

