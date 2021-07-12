Expert Connections
New Lawton Salvation Army leaders excited for new community

The Lawton Salvation Army now has new leadership at the helm.
By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Captains Jake and Liz Law are new to southwest Oklahoma but this is actually a trip back home for the couple. They are both from Broken Arrow and started their careers with the Salvation Army there before spending five years serving on the East Coast.

They have spent their few weeks in southwest Oklahoma getting a lay of the land.

“We’ve recognized just how much we’re needed and how much we do, but also have much more potential we have,” said Jake Law.

Their main goal with that potential?

“The main thing is just reminding everyone in the community who we are and what we do and just get back out there and let people know we’re here for them,” said Liz Law.

They are excited to do that through the programs they’ve been learning about over the last few weeks.

“The boys and girls club daily, 60 to 75 kids coming in. We have great staff, great volunteers, so that program is going strong. The shelter we have has been pretty full. We have the capabilities to house 20 men and 20 women. We are not full by any stretch on the women’s side, on the men’s side we have a lot of full nights. A lot of ministry is happening there, we’re excited about that, Jake Law said.

They hope to continue building on the foundation built by others before them.

“Last year we were able to serve over 35,000 meals through our programs and also over 3,800 nights of shelter that we were able to provide. Our goal is to keep that going and let the community know that we need them just as much as they need us,” Liz Law said.

While they’re here, they hope to build relationships with everyone in southwest Oklahoma.

“It’s not just the people that come to our shelter that eat with us. It’s the neighborhood, we open the door, anyone can come through our soup kitchen and the ones that need to stay, stay. The ones that can leave after a prayer and devotion, they leave. We’re trying to impact the neighborhood to then impact further out and hopefully really make a difference in the community overall,” Law said.

They said they’re still learning about the community but so far, they’re big fans of the Wichita Mountains.

