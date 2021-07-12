Parts of State Highway 5 in Cotton County closed for construction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of State Highway 5 near Walters will be closed throughout the summer due to ongoing construction.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, east and westbound State Highway 5 is closed just west of the U.S.-277 South junction in Cotton County. ODOT officials said it is closed due to reconstruction of the bridge over Cox Creek.

Drivers will be detoured on State Highway 36 through Chattanooga and Faxon and U.S.-277 through Geronimo back to State Highway 5.

Sewell Brothers of Oklahoma City are contracted for the $1 million project.

