Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WGCL contributed to this report.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
The Elgin Post Office suffered roof damage caused by straight line winds during Saturday night...
Elgin properties, post office damaged after Saturday night storms
City of Lawton officials and some community organizations hosted a “paint party” at McMahon...
McMahon skate park ramps get paint job at “paint party”
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton

Latest News

Todd Cameron made a Schitt's Creek replica for his 3-year-old son.
PHOTOS: Dad turns vintage toys into an incredible replica of a tiny ‘Schitt’s Creek’
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
FILE - In this image taken from video, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
Pedestrian fatality on Gore Blvd