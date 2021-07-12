Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
The Elgin Post Office suffered roof damage caused by straight line winds during Saturday night...
Elgin properties, post office damaged after Saturday night storms
City of Lawton officials and some community organizations hosted a “paint party” at McMahon...
McMahon skate park ramps get paint job at “paint party”
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton

Latest News

The Comanche Nation Casino is set to host a two-day walk-in vaccine clinic.
Comanche Nation Casino hosting vaccine walk-in clinic
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Comanche County Memorial Hospital has done thousands of surgeries with their MAKO robotic-arm...
Medwatch: CCMH doctor uses MAKO robotic arm for replacement surgeries