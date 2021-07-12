Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tearful reunion: Deputy returns dog to family two months after it went missing

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they...
Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Max made it back to his family for a tearful reunion after being lost for nearly two months.

A deputy with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call last week for a dog found wandering around the neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The dog looked like one he remembered seeing on a missing pet flyer posted at the sheriff’s office substation.

‼️Tear jerker alert!‼️ Last week Deputy Perez received a call for a dog that was found wandering in the neighborhood....

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 12, 2021

The poster described Max as a friendly, mixed dog that is calm and sweet. He was last seen by the neighborhood pool on May 18, 2021.

The deputy called the number on the sign and confirmed the dog he found was the family’s missing pet.

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
The Elgin Post Office suffered roof damage caused by straight line winds during Saturday night...
Elgin properties, post office damaged after Saturday night storms
City of Lawton officials and some community organizations hosted a “paint party” at McMahon...
McMahon skate park ramps get paint job at “paint party”
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton

Latest News

Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
COVID-19 cases are rising among unvaccinated Americans.
COVID-19 cases rising about unvaccinated Americans