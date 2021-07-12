Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 12th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest in the aftermath of Saturday night’s chaotic storm and how Elgin is responding, plus a man was hit and killed by a car over the weekend in front of Cameron University and Comanche County Memorial Hospital, what the Lawton Police Department is saying about the driver and more in this edition of your Texoma Sunrise Headlines on your Monday, July 12th.

