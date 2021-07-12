Tonight’s Planetary Conjunction of Mars and Venus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Venus and Mars are two of the brightest objects visible in the night sky at any time. But tonight offers something special between the two inner planets, a planetary conjunction. Over the past couple weeks the planets have been getting closer to each other across the night sky, but this evening will be the climactic moment when they are at their closest to each other. This planetary conjunction is similar to the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn at the end of last year. They will be so close to each other, it could be hard to differentiate the two planets as they will look like a single planetary body in the sky. Venus is much brighter than Mars is, and it could be a little difficult to notice the red planet, but a dark sky and a keen eye or aid from binoculars or a telescope will be able to see the two planets side-by-side.

venus mars night sky (NASA Goddard Media Studios)

Despite the two planets actually being very far away from each other on the scale of the solar system, from Earth they will appear to be about the width of a finger apart. The best viewing time will be around 45 minutes to an hour after sunset once twilight ends (around 9:30 pm), but given their location in the sky, they wont be out for very long as Venus and Mars will both set around 10:30 pm tonight. Thankfully, mostly clear skies for Texoma this evening should offer unobstructed views of the conjunction, and we have the benefit of a newly-crescent Moon that won’t washout the night sky. The two planets will be located in the west-northwest direction, just below and to the right of the crescent Moon.

stargazing july 12 (KSWO)

Venus is sort of a hot topic in the astronomy world at the moment. 2 new missions to Venus have been announced recently from NASA, the VERITAS and DAVINCI. VERITAS will send a satellite that will orbit Venus, mapping and measuring the surface with atmospheric-penetrating radar. DAVINCI however will drop a probe into Venus’s atmosphere and down to the surface. The probe will utilize an on-board chemistry lab to take thousands of measurements of the atmosphere and a high-resolution camera to take photos of the surface of Venus.

venus from space (NASA Goddard Media Studios)

Venus is a deadly planet. The surface of Venus is around 900° Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt lead and even hotter than the planet Mercury. Even though Mercury is around twice as close to the Sun as Venus, it is hotter than the closest planet due to its immensely dense sulfuric acid atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure at the surface is just under 100 times that of Earth’s, similar to the pressure of being 3,000 ft underwater. If you were to stand on the planet’s surface, the atmosphere would crush you instantly. Despite all this, scientists think that Venus at one point might have been hospitable for life, and is the reasoning behind them sending these missions to our sister planet.

venus surface (NASA Goddard Media Studios)

With all the hype going around the last few years about exploring space, sending humans to the moon and mars, and interplanetary-colonization, discovering more about one of our closest neighbors and if it once harbored conditions for life will help in learning how Earth might have evolved, and what caused Venus to go from a potentially life-bearing planet to a sort-of hell. “There’s clues in the atmosphere and on the surface that’s hinting that Venus may once have been more hospitable.” said DAVINCI Deputy Principal Investigator Giada Arney. These missions could also help with the discovery of exoplanets and the investigation to earth-like beyond the solar system. “Getting to know to our own Venus next door will help us make that link from our sister planet who perhaps lost her habitable environment to those that are way beyond.” said DAVINCI Principal Investigator Jim Garvin.

venus in the past (NASA Goddard Media Studios)

Venus is going to be a very exciting frontier over the next couple decades, similar to the current hype around Mars. And both of these two planets will be very close together in the night sky this evening, making for an amazing celestial event.

All images provided by NASA Goddard Media Studios

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.