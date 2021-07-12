Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warrant recalled for escaped Comanche County inmate

Robert Donovan
Robert Donovan(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center is now back behind bars.

Robert John Donovan is charged with escaping from a penal institution.

He is accused of escaping from the detention center in April.

A warrant for his arrest was recalled Monday. It’s not clear where he was found.

Donovan was in Comanche County Detention Center after being arrested for a robbery that happened late last year. On December 30, 2020, investigators said he grabbed a cashier at a Lawton store and attempted to take money from her and the cash register. She and another person were able to restrain him until police arrived.

Donovan’s bond for the escape has been set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing conference has been set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early...
Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma
The Elgin Post Office suffered roof damage caused by straight line winds during Saturday night...
Elgin properties, post office damaged after Saturday night storms
City of Lawton officials and some community organizations hosted a “paint party” at McMahon...
McMahon skate park ramps get paint job at “paint party”
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton

Latest News

"Drive out Hunger" food drive begins this week
Food drive is underway for Lawton Food Bank
Ronald Williams
Comanche County man sentenced in drug trafficking case
The Lawton Salvation Army now has new leadership at the helm.
New Lawton Salvation Army leaders excited for new community
Elgin construction for Braum's
Elgin begins road construction to add a Braum’s