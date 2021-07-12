Warrant recalled for escaped Comanche County inmate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center is now back behind bars.

Robert John Donovan is charged with escaping from a penal institution.

He is accused of escaping from the detention center in April.

A warrant for his arrest was recalled Monday. It’s not clear where he was found.

Donovan was in Comanche County Detention Center after being arrested for a robbery that happened late last year. On December 30, 2020, investigators said he grabbed a cashier at a Lawton store and attempted to take money from her and the cash register. She and another person were able to restrain him until police arrived.

Donovan’s bond for the escape has been set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing conference has been set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.