7News First Alert Weather: Warming back up with lots of sunshine tomorrow

Stray shower/storm possible tomorrow
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with the chance for a stray shower or storm for the southern portions of northwest Texas. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, lots of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. There will be the chance for an isolated shower and storm due to the heating of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A ridge of high pressure draped across the Desert Southwest will keep Texoma quiet with limited rain chances through Thursday afternoon. However, a deepening trough will allow isolated-to-scattered showers and storms Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A few models try to bring a cold front into southwest Oklahoma late Sunday night and into Monday, and if this is the case there will be a slightly higher coverage of rain to start next week.

