Altus nonprofits to give away 1,000 backpacks to students

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Non-profits in Altus are gearing up for their 5th annual Back to School Bash later this month.

For the event, they plan on giving away more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies.

There will also be 30 to 40 vendors set up, offering services like free hair cuts and free eye exams. The Jackson County Health Department will also be on hand making sure the kids are up to date on their immunizations.

Countless volunteers come together for this event simply to help the kids and families be prepared for the new school year.

”Without it, many kids would go without school supplies,” Kim Ruschlag with Great Plains Youth and Family Services said. “School supplies are very expensive for some families, especially families with multiple children of multiple ages. The school supplies can be a little bit overwhelming so we’re so glad to be able to help so many families and children in our area.”

Tuesday, internet and phone provider Nextlink donated money to help purchase the backpacks and supplies.

But, the groups hope for more donations and volunteers in the coming weeks to ensure they can help every student possible.

“We hear from the school board of education how so many children show up and they have nothing and it’s so hard to start because they feel left out. We don’t want any child to feel left out. We want them to go prepared and be excited for their education and be built up the first day they enter into school,” said Angela Ybarra with Operation C.A.R.E Ministries.

The event is Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Altus Community Center.

It’s open to any families in the area. For more information about the event or how to donate or volunteer, you can call Operation CARE at 580-318-2490.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.