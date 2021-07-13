Expert Connections
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has fallen behind just months into their recent bulk waste pick-up changes.

Sanitation Superintendent Jason Mansel knew there would be some kinks in the early stages and still believes this new plan will be around for a long time.

“There’s been so some delays in receiving our bulk equipment. We have received those now, and we’re still short staffed a little, so we expect to see increases there as well. Once we can get fully to our plan that we proposed we anticipate one to three days collection time,” Mansel said.

They are also spending time educating residents by going door to door as needed to let people know what can and can not pick up and where waste needs to be placed.

“We have some residents placing out household trash, and bags, and such. This collection was purposed around bulky items such as mattress, appliances, tree limbs, backyard waste, and such. It was not designed for regular household trash or lose or scattered items which we’re still receiving some of that, so it takes a lot of time,” Mansel said.

Bulky waste should not be placed under trees, near mailboxes, gas lines, gas meters, and over water meters.

On Tuesday, the department will stand in front of city council and propose different things to meet the community needs.

“So, if you want to have an out of cycle bulky waste collection for example. You missed your day for whatever reason, and you want to have it some other week we’re making the service available at an additional charge. That fee in currently in code, we’re not change the fee, we’re just applying it to that out of cycle bulky waste collection to give the residents that option, and the same for carts,” Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said.

While it may not look the best now they are asking that residents be patient with them.

“We’re trying, it is a new plan, it typical takes a few months to get the plan completely organize, just want people to help us,” Mansel said.

Although there’s been some delays, the city has seen a 21-percent increase in service compared to the 19-percent they thought it would be.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

