Cotton County Sheriff’s make burglary arrest; still looking for property

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cotton County Sheriff’s department is still looking for a 2006 Pioneer Camper, bumper pull travel trailer.

It comes after the department made arrests this past weekend regarding a burglary. Last Saturday, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page, they were called out to a property on a report of a burglary where $25,000-30,000 dollars worth of property were stolen.

They set up surveillance that day, and on Sunday morning the suspects returned.

When they were confronted by deputies they ran, and were chased for about four miles before giving up and being taken into custody. Most of the property was recovered and returned to the owners.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

