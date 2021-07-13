Elgin crews cleaning metal, debris after storm damage

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Only two weeks after Elgin spent $18,000 cleaning up storm damage, crews are out again clearing debris around town after the most recent storms on Sunday morning.

Straight line winds caused damage to nearly 30 properties, including the town’s post office and several homes.

A loud boom startled Steve Mansel awake just after midnight on Sunday.

He said it was a scary moment. At first, he thought something had fallen in his home.

“I got up and looked out the windows,” Mansel said. “It was still kind of stormy. I noticed that the carport over there was blew in the tree, and I’m thinking to myself ‘I hope it’s just the metal off that carport laying in my yard.’”

But it wasn’t.

Hours later, he realized it was his own metal roof torn from his home now decorating his yard.

“Being a retiree, I’ve seen a lot of house damage and stuff,” Mansel said. “I worked for PSO 32 years and I’m just thankful that it didn’t do nothing inside so far, and yeah it’s emotional but we’re going to get through it.”

On Monday, city crews helped load the metal and carted it away on a trailer.

Keiba Hendrix from Elgin Public Works worked past 3 a.m. on Sunday, clearing carports and metal from roads.

“I don’t want some kid getting up in the morning, going out getting on the street or something, come around see metal and go play on it, get cut and hurt, and I don’t want that,” Hendrix said.

Over the next couple days, they’ll continue cleaning tree limbs and trash for people who can’t do it themselves.

He asks that they set items as close to the curb as possible for crews.

“Make sure you keep your trash and put it in trashcans and stuff like that so when a storm does roll in, keep it confined to your house, so it doesn’t end up in the culverts and trash barrels blowing everywhere and just keep it clean,” Hendrix said.

The Elgin Post Office is closed to customers for now but people can still drop off outgoing mail in the blue collection box outside.

The city is assisting residents with bulk trash pick up from now until July 31 to help clean faster.

People can contact City Hall at 580-492-5777 to schedule the pick up.

