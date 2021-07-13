Elgin post office retail operations suspended due to building damage

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Retail operations at the Elgin post office are temporarily suspended due to damage the building received over the weekend.

The Elgin post office was hit by strong storms that reached the area Saturday night.

Retail operations are available at other locations, including the post offices at Fletcher, Medicine Park and Sterling.

The U.S. Postal Service said only retail services are impacted at Elgin at this time, meaning P.O. Box customers can still come by to get their mail, and customers can still deposit outgoing mail in the collection box in front of the post office.

