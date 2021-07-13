Expert Connections
Elgin post office retail operations suspended due to building damage

The Elgin Post Office suffered roof damage caused by straight line winds during Saturday night storms.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Retail operations at the Elgin post office are temporarily suspended due to damage the building received over the weekend.

The Elgin post office was hit by strong storms that reached the area Saturday night.

Retail operations are available at other locations, including the post offices at Fletcher, Medicine Park and Sterling.

The U.S. Postal Service said only retail services are impacted at Elgin at this time, meaning P.O. Box customers can still come by to get their mail, and customers can still deposit outgoing mail in the collection box in front of the post office.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

