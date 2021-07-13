First Alert Forecast | Tues AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning-- Overnight it’s been quiet with temperatures just before sunrise dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Today will consist of warm and hot conditions but still below average for many. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures closer to the upper 90s to low 100s. Some scattered-broken clouds will pass by during the day otherwise skies will stay mostly sunny. With a return of south winds, this will draw in a ton of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico meaning it’ll feel humid/ muggy outside today! With that increase in moisture, if there’s enough lift, a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out completely.. but I do expect most (if not all) to stay dry.

Overnight skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures by tomorrow morning falling into the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

The current weather pattern will allow for some dry days and some days with showers. Let’s talk about it more: High pressure (hot and dry weather) is still situated out west with the heat dome. A trough/ low pressure (mild and wet weather) is currently out east. With us being on the west side of this low pressure that means northwesterly flow. This means disturbances/ waves of energy are able to move in.

Tomorrow will stay dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. South winds will be breezy at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. With us being under the influence of ‘northwest flow’ a disturbance will move into the area Thursday night/ early Friday morning. The higher chance for any rain or thunderstorms will stay in the panhandle of Oklahoma but a few showers can’t be ruled out completely northwestern counties (Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Beckham, etc.).

The threat for pop-up showers continues into Friday with the remnants of this disturbance passing by. With this comes an increase in cloud cover. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Over the weekend/ early next week the ridge out west will strengthen and this will enhance our northerly flow aloft. So in other words, while it will not rain everywhere everyday, there is a chance for measurable rainfall everyday from late Thursday and beyond. Temperatures will remain below average given the chance for showers/ storms and cloudy skies. With current trends.. it looks like temperatures for most of next will could top out in the mid 80s!!!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

