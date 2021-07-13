Gov. Stitt names Steven Harpe as state’s Chief Operating Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named Steven Harpe to take over as the state’s next chief operating officer.

Harpe will oversee cabinet secretaries and state agencies in the position, while retaining his role as executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. He will also continue to serve on the governor’s cabinet as deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.

“It’s an honor that Governor Stitt has trusted me with this great responsibility. I look forward to capitalizing on the momentum that has been created within state government,” Harpe said.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Harpe worked with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to secure PPE and other supplies during the pandemic.

