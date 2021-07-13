Man sent to hospital after possible Monday night stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was possibly stabbed.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Charles Whitlow Avenue just before midnight on Monday. The man was taken to Comanche County Memorial hospital and at last check was in stable condition. L-P-D tells us that they currently have no one in custody at this time and that the incident is still under investigation.

