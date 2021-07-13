Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Tuesday, July 13th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 13th, an update on a stabbing on 17th and Charles Whitlow just around Midnight, a 40-year-old man was taken to Comanche County Memorial hospital for multiple stab wounds, what the Lawton Police Department is saying about the victim and their investigation. Also, the Cotton County Sheriff’s department is still looking for a 2006 Pioneer Camper, bumper pull travel trailer. It comes after the department made arrests this past weekend regarding a burglary. Last Saturday, they were called out to that property where 25-30 thousand dollars worth of goods were stolen. Updates, details and more in Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines.

