Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused many people to be concerned about the cause.

With all of the rain that’s poured down the last couple of weeks, Lawton city officials have kept the flood gates open.

Fishery Supervisor Ryan Ryswyk said that causes fish to travel upstream and down into the dam.

The problems occur when the gates are eventually closed.

“When the gates are closed roughly or quickly that water flow stops, and basically the fish kind of gets trapped in there. Just like people, fish need oxygen to survive. They take oxygen up through their gills, and when you have a lot of fish like that in a small confined area without any freshwater coming in they quickly use up the oxygen that’s in the water,” Ryswyk said.

On Monday, the City of Lawton closed those gates and is aware of the situation.

The gates were closed in accordance with policy as warranted by vast rains when needed.

Statement: The City of Lawton is aware of dead fish found around the Lake Ellsworth Dam area, which historically occurs due to extreme summer temperatures that cause low concentrations of dissolved oxygen in the water. Temperatures are coupled with ongoing gate operations due to vast rains that may cause fish traveling upstream to be trapped at the bottom of the dam during rapid closures. Staff has lifted one gate at the Lake Ellsworth dam two inches to help restore freshwater flow for fish and improve oxygen levels. Staff will monitor the situation and provide additional support if needed, though little assistance is typically required for this type of natural phenomenon.

Local citizens in the area weren’t pleased by the closing and the resulting fish deaths.

“As a fisherman and a conservationist, it’s sad to me because all these fish that are going to waste and that somebody doesn’t have the opportunity to enjoy and catch, possibly even release, but maybe to take home and feed their families as well,” Brain Hargis said.

“I’ve been fishing this lake about since 1961, around when it first opened with my granddad. I’ve seen some fish kills down here but nothing quite this big,” Gary Cox said.

This isn’t the first time Ryswyk has seen this happen and isn’t fond of it, but.

“The good news is we did see live fish down there, and there are still live fish in East Cache Creek downstream and so. While it’s an unfortunate and ugly-looking situation this is to see those dead fish. We still have a good viable fish population downstream, and I would expect one anyway. That is good news for the fisherman and the fish,” Ryswyk said.

The city has since opened one of the flood gates allowing fresh water to flow through to help out the rest of the fish that are still alive.

