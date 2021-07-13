Expert Connections
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At 5 p.m. on July 13, a vehicle was on fire due to propane tanks which led to explosions off Deyo Mission Road and Woodlawn Road.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department said they believe the fire began due to illegal drug manufacturing, and the driver is on-the-run.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

