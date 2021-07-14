7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances return to end the workweek and into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

On Wednesday, lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 90s. A south wind at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. This southerly wind flow will keep it muggy, therefore feels-like temperatures will hover in the upper 90s.

On Thursday, a surface low will move from west-to-east and approach Texoma increasing the chance for rain. A few showers and storms are possible through early Friday morning.

An increase in low-level moisture will allow hit & miss showers and thunderstorms to develop out ahead of a front that will be along the Kansas and Oklahoma border. The front will be forced south and eventually move through Texoma late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Therefore, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible and it will cool temperatures back off well below the seasonal high for this time of year. This will setup for a unseasonably cool weather pattern for next week.

