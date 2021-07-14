Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances return to end the workweek and into the weekend

Cold front moves through late Sunday night
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

On Wednesday, lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 90s. A south wind at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. This southerly wind flow will keep it muggy, therefore feels-like temperatures will hover in the upper 90s.

On Thursday, a surface low will move from west-to-east and approach Texoma increasing the chance for rain. A few showers and storms are possible through early Friday morning.

An increase in low-level moisture will allow hit & miss showers and thunderstorms to develop out ahead of a front that will be along the Kansas and Oklahoma border. The front will be forced south and eventually move through Texoma late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Therefore, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible and it will cool temperatures back off well below the seasonal high for this time of year. This will setup for a unseasonably cool weather pattern for next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
Ronald Williams
Comanche County man sentenced in drug trafficking case
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

Executive Director of American Red Cross discusses new position
Executive Director of American Red Cross discusses new position
Local health official discusses possible COVID-19 booster shot
Local health official discusses possible COVID-19 booster shot
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
Backpack giveaway in Altus for back to school bash.
Altus nonprofits to give away 1,000 backpacks to students