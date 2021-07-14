7News First Alert Weather: Storms increase Thursday night across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Thursday, partly cloudy with highs topping out in the low 90s. A surface trough will approach Texoma tomorrow evening increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms will be northwest of Lawton-Vernon line. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail and localized flooding. Outflow boundaries from storms that materialize first will allow a few lingering showers and storms to continue through Friday morning.

There will be an ample amount of low level moisture through the weekend to allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop from the heating of the day. Highs through the upcoming weekend will top out in the low 90s.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday evening which will bring a better coverage of rain across Texoma before moving through sometime Monday morning. Rain chances continue through early next week, but behind the front highs will only top out in the mid-to-upper 80s. This keeps the unseasonably cool weather pattern alive, as our average temperature range for this time of year is the upper 90s.

