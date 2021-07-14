Comanche Academy Charter School enrolling students in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new dual-language charter school is now enrolling students in Lawton.

Comanche Academy is an option for parents who want their child to learn Indigenous curriculum.

Faculty and staff have worked all summer at the old Taft School building to prepare for students.

It’s open to all students, Indigenous or not, but the school will have a focus on Native culture and traditions.

They’re accepting 120 students pre-k through first grade right now.

School Leader Starla Bilyeu said so far, about 30 have enrolled.

“We’re weaving within our program the culture and the knowledges that we have through the Comanche nation into our curriculum, so that we can utilize that within the school day,” Bilyeu said.

It’s accredited by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and sponsored by the Comanche Tribe.

According to Bilyeu, teaching the language is one of the most important aspects of the school.

“Death of the language is the dying of your culture as well so it’s a part of total revitalization of our tribal nations and as sovereign entities and to regain that strength and understanding within our own communities and our own tribes,” Bilyeu said.

She said people may not realize how the genocide of Native Americans and mistreatment at boarding schools have destroyed their people and now it’s time to try to put it back together.

“It’s a way to heal our people and to all the different nations and to heal them and provide a way that they can respect and learn about their culture and their history,” Bilyeu said.

Alex Anderson enrolled his 4-year-old daughter Victoria in pre-k at the academy on Wednesday.

He and his wife are Comanche, and they want their children to be immersed in the culture.

The music may be his favorite part.

“You want to embrace it because that’s something you don’t want to forget. It gives me chills when I hear it, just those types of goosebumps when you hear a good song,” Anderson said.

The school will add a grade each year until they’re serving students in all grades through 12th.

Students will learn all the subjects they would in a traditional school.

On July 28th at 5 p.m., they’ll be opening up the building for tours.

To enroll your child, you can call at 580-699-3347, go to the school or visit the website.

