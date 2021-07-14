Expert Connections
A Cotton County woman faces assault and battery charges after arrest

A Cotton county woman is facing several charges. She has been accused of assaulting sheriff’s...
A Cotton county woman is facing several charges. She has been accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputies during and after her arrest.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton County woman is facing several charges. She has been accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputies during and after her arrest.

Investigators say that Felicia Eckles fought back as she was being arrested, trying to kick and headbutt officers.

During this time she also reportedly spit in one deputy’s face.

They said the aggression continued as she was taken to the jail, where she lashed out and bit one deputy as they tried to restrain her.

Eckles is charged with assault and battery on an officer, resisting an officer and placing body fluid on a government employee.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

