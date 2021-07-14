Expert Connections
Dayspring Community Church jiu-jitsu camp finishes

While the jiu-jitsu camp is over, more outreach programs at Dayspring Church are to begin.
While the jiu-jitsu camp is over, more outreach programs at Dayspring Church are to begin.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dayspring Community Church and Alpha MMA teamed up to host an outreach camp for kids between 8 and 18.

Kids got the chance to build confidence by learning self-defense techniques, developing social skills and making friends along the way.

The camp started on July 12 and finished on July 14.

“Well the biggest thing that we teach these kids is that, before they assert themselves physically, they have to assert themselves verbally,” Alpha MMA Academy Owner Derek Lemons said. “So we’re teaching them the vocal side of it. So we’ll be teaching them how to assert themselves, how body language is very important, looking in a bully’s eyes, stuff like that, before it becomes physical. We’re trying to avoid physical contact at all costs, but if it does happen, we teach them how to defend themselves.”

While the jiu-jitsu camp is over, more outreach programs at Dayspring Church are expected to begin.

More programs will be announced tomorrow at 4 p.m.

