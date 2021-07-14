First Alert Forecast | Wed AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be a pretty standard Oklahoma July day. The sun will be shining, the winds will be breezy and the humidity will be high! Look for mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds as the day goes on. High temperatures will top out in the 90s for everyone with slightly warmer temperatures west... slightly cooler temperatures east. Winds out of the south will be breezy at times today. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Today is looking to the the last dry day as we’re looking at the chance for showers/ storms daily from starting tomorrow night and lasting into next week.

A disturbance in the form of a cold front will approach the Central Plains later this evening but it won’t move in fully until tomorrow. Ahead of the front, look for dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 90s. By the afternoon and early evening, instability will be sufficient enough to support strong to severe storms. Development looks to start around 4PM out west. Storms will continue to fire up as they push east nearing I-44 after 9PM. Main hazards will be heavy rain, damaging winds (up to 60mph), large hail (the size of quarters on average) and of course the embedded thunder and lightning. Storms will be near highway-81 between 12am-2am on Friday morning.

With enough instability and the remnants of this front, this will continue the threat for thunderstorms on Friday. Not as organized for severe weather but a few pop up stronger storms aren’t out of the question.

By the weekend, thunderstorm development will be less likely on Saturday. However, with a moist air mass in place, a few pop up daytime driven thunderstorms are possible. Skies will stay partly cloudy with day-time highs mainly in the low 90s. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy drier weather, than Saturday is the better day over the weekend.

The shower and storm chance will be higher on Sunday with another cold front passing through the area. During the day day-time temperatures will stay in the low 90s with winds starting out the south than turning towards the east as the front approaches.

Come early Monday morning, winds will completely be out of the northeast. Still light though at 5 to 15mph. Showers/ storms look to continue into Monday morning with some storms being severe. (Hazards and specific locations still too early to tell being this far out). Beyond Monday really, the forecast becomes a bit fuzzy on specifics. Right now there are two options:

1. Another disturbance (cut off low) moves in which will enhance and continue the threat for daily showers/ thunderstorms.

2. Another disturbance ( a shortwave trough) will move east resulting in drier conditions.

For now, we’re going with option one and maintaining the probability for showers/storms through early next week given the uncertainty. Relatively cooler, below average temperatures are also in the forecast for early next week!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

