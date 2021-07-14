FISTA approved for $14 million budget

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council also approved the Fires Innovation Science and Technology budget at the meeting on Tuesday.

The total is at just around $14 million.

The FISTA asked for an additional $2.4 million dollars from the city to help with the continued interior construction.

The budget not only includes the FISTA operations but also mall operations like management, electrical and maintenance and upkeep.

FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said they have a much better idea of what they need in the budget this time around.

“Last year’s budget was not for the full year,” Fortney said. “It was our first attempt to put a budget together. This year, we understand what it takes to operate and have a good working knowledge of it and the budge that was presented today has both the line item for income and expenditure for FISTA, as well as the mall side.”

Council members want to look at a resolution for the eventual repayment of that extra funding.

According to Fortney, when they complete construction and lease the old department store spaces to tenants, they’ll start making a proft and be able to repay the city.

