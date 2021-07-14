Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FISTA approved for $14 million budget

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council also approved the Fires Innovation Science and Technology budget at the meeting on Tuesday.

The total is at just around $14 million.

The FISTA asked for an additional $2.4 million dollars from the city to help with the continued interior construction.

The budget not only includes the FISTA operations but also mall operations like management, electrical and maintenance and upkeep.

FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said they have a much better idea of what they need in the budget this time around.

“Last year’s budget was not for the full year,” Fortney said. “It was our first attempt to put a budget together. This year, we understand what it takes to operate and have a good working knowledge of it and the budge that was presented today has both the line item for income and expenditure for FISTA, as well as the mall side.”

Council members want to look at a resolution for the eventual repayment of that extra funding.

According to Fortney, when they complete construction and lease the old department store spaces to tenants, they’ll start making a proft and be able to repay the city.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
Ronald Williams
Comanche County man sentenced in drug trafficking case
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

Golf cart thief
Inmate faces charges after police find link to a stolen golf cart
A Lawton man faces charges in two separate violent crimes.
Lawton man faces charges after burglary and assault cases
According to the city’s proposed resolution, on the day of trash pick-up, people would need to...
Lawton City Council tables new trash fees discussion for six months
After tabling the hotel-motel tax allocations for the next fiscal year twice, Lawton City...
LEDC relieved after Lawton City Council votes to fund organization