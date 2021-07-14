Inmate faces charges after police find link to a stolen golf cart

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center faces a new charge connection to the theft of a golf cart.

Investigators said during a phone call, Kyle Waskiewicz instructed someone to pick up the golf cart and described its location in great detail with landmarks, which authorities overheard.

Police went to the location and found the golf cart, which had been reported as stolen during a June burglary.

Waskiewicz is charged with knowingly concealing stolen property, and his bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.