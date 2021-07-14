La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few days ago, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) came out with their latest report regarding ENSO conditions for this upcoming year. ENSO, an abbreviation for El Niño Southern Oscillation, describes the sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and how they relate to the climate, specifically that of the United States. ENSO occurs in cycles over the course of months (though sometimes can last years) depending on the warming and cooling of the Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures. La Niña conditions are based on below-average sea surface temperatures.

Right now we are in an ENSO neutral phase, meaning there are no anomalies in sea surface temperatures and are experiencing normal climate conditions that reflect neither El Niño or La Niña. But that will change as we head into the second half of 2021. The latest ENSO report from the CPC issued a La Niña watch for later this year. The CPC expects the current ENSO neutral conditions to continue for the next few months, but between the September - November season there is the potential for a La Niña to emerge. The CPC even states that current climate models are trending for this La Niña to continue through the 2021-22 winter season.

Last year we were under the influence of a La Niña that persisted for the back half of 2020. Last year’s La Niña was partly responsible for the record breaking hurricane season, as La Niña conditions favor tropical convection in the Atlantic basin. So far this year we have seen 5 named storms as of the first week of July, which sets a record for earliest fifth named storm, beating out 2020 as the previous record holder by a few days. Given that we have already seen an active tropical season, forecasting a La Niña means the Atlantic Ocean could get even more active later this year.

La Niñas also impact the average precipitation and temperatures across the US. For the southern US, which includes Texoma, a La Niña indicates warmer than average and drier than average conditions. This may sound strange to comprehend given our recent trend of unseasonable cool temperatures and heavy rainfall we have reprieved in the last few weeks, but remember that this will go into effect this fall and winter, when the La Niña is predicted to emerge. This ENSO forecast definitely doesn’t help other places across the US, specifically the southwestern US, where they are experiencing extreme drought, record-breaking high temperatures, and large wildfires.

