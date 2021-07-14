Lawton City Council tables new trash fees discussion for six months

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton wants to add new fees for trash collection services and charge residents who don’t follow pick-up rules.

According to the city’s proposed resolution, on the day of trash pick-up, people would need to bring their cart up from the curb before 8 p.m., or be charged $4 for it to be brought up by a city employee.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn said this is for safety reasons due to the automatic trucks and to keep the city looking clean.

“What you generally see in a lot of cities is the carts will be left to the curb all the time,” Cleghorn said. “It’ll be out there everyday and people will complain that the carts were left to the curb, so we put these rules in place to, like some council members said, not to govern everyone, but just to govern the folks that don’t want to comply with certain rules.”

Some people who came forward to speak at the meeting were concerned about removal of the optional house-side residential cart collection for the non-disabled which means city employees would only take the cart back and forth from the home for those who are disabled.

“Our average driver picks up 1100 carts a day, so think about how long it takes if we have to get out and pick up unnecessary carts,” Cleghorn said. “We want to do it, but we want to do it for those folks that truly need that service.”

According to Cleghorn most of these ordinances were already in place, but adding a fee component enhances compliance.

He said this resolution was really geared towards trying to get a handle on bulk collection.

“Fine is not a good word. I don’t like that word because it’s not appropriate,” Cleghorn said. “It’s to charge for the services beyond what was allocated in the first round of ordinances so that’s why we were looking at that as to put those ordinances in place that allow us to charge individually for a cubic yard and not have to charge a large amount for a small package.”

After much discussion, and hearing from several upset community members, Councilman Randy Warren motioned to approve the fees, but hold off on enforcing them for 90 days to give people a chance to become educated about the rules.

Councilmembers ultimately decided to table the discussion for six months, giving the city time to put out public service announcements to inform people.

“If we would’ve passed this tonight, we would’ve had an ordinance, the things that you can and can’t do, and each one of those things has been put in place in order to reduce the amount of trash and refuse in neighborhoods,” Warren said.

Warren encourages people to contact all city council members if they’re dealing with trash issues in their neighborhoods.

City officials say you can find more information about ordinances, how to keep from violating them and what you can and can’t put out on the City of Lawton website and Facebook page.

