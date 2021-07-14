Expert Connections
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts Fort Sill 101

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted Fort Sill 101 at the Apache Casino Hotel...
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted Fort Sill 101 at the Apache Casino Hotel Wednesday.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted Fort Sill 101 at the Apache Casino Hotel Thursday.

It’s geared towards teaching business leaders and owners how to build relationships with the military presence in our community.

According to the Military Affairs Committee Co-Chair Janie Billingsley, the service provides businesses with opportunities to volunteer for sponsorships and to host events at Fort Sill.

“They’re the third largest employer in Oklahoma,” Billingsley said. “They’re our strength of economy base in southwest Oklahoma and while they fight for our freedom, we will fight to support them.”

Those who went to Thursday’s event are eligible to attend the Change of Command ceremony on post next week.

She says if you weren’t able to go today... you should contact the Chamber to get involved in the program.

