Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man faces charges after burglary and assault cases

A Lawton man faces charges in two separate violent crimes.
A Lawton man faces charges in two separate violent crimes.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces charges in two separate violent crimes.

On July 3rd, investigators say Patrick McGuire entered a home on 24th street and assaulted a woman inside.

He’s said to have punched the victim several times in the face and head, and dragged her by the hair into another room before hitting her in the back of the head with a hatchet.

He reportedly ran off before police arrived, but returned to the home less than a week later.

Then he forced his way into the home, breaking open the front door before taking the woman’s phone.

McGuire is charged with first degree burglary and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car hit 66-year-old Robbie Scott of Lawton on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: LPD releases name of pedestrian killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
Ronald Williams
Comanche County man sentenced in drug trafficking case
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

Golf cart thief
Inmate faces charges after police find link to a stolen golf cart
According to the city’s proposed resolution, on the day of trash pick-up, people would need to...
Lawton City Council tables new trash fees discussion for six months
After tabling the hotel-motel tax allocations for the next fiscal year twice, Lawton City...
LEDC relieved after Lawton City Council votes to fund organization
The FISTA asked for an additional $2.4 million dollars from the city to help with the continued...
FISTA approved for $14 million budget