Lawton man faces charges after burglary and assault cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces charges in two separate violent crimes.

On July 3rd, investigators say Patrick McGuire entered a home on 24th street and assaulted a woman inside.

He’s said to have punched the victim several times in the face and head, and dragged her by the hair into another room before hitting her in the back of the head with a hatchet.

He reportedly ran off before police arrived, but returned to the home less than a week later.

Then he forced his way into the home, breaking open the front door before taking the woman’s phone.

McGuire is charged with first degree burglary and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

