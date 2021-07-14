Expert Connections
LEDC relieved after Lawton City Council votes to fund organization

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After tabling the hotel-motel tax allocations for the next fiscal year twice, Lawton City Council voted to fund the Lawton Economic Development Corporation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The allocations initially proposed would have given the LEDC nothing rather than it’s usual $300,000 and the Chamber of Commerce $750,000.

LEDC Chairman Ron Nance said he’s thankful for council members careful reconsideration.

The economic development corporation will now receive $313,000 for the fiscal year.

“This will allow LEDC to continue in the future and be able to meet the objectives and bring in more jobs, bring in opportunities for our young people, bring in more money for everybody here and help the businesses out,” Nance said.

The projected revenue for the fiscal year from the hotel-motel tax is about $1.2 million.

It also funds several tourism organizations and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.

Members also voted to dissolve the council hotel-motel tax committee in order to allow the entire council to discuss allocations in the future.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

