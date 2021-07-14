Expert Connections
Local health official discusses possible COVID-19 booster shot

By Audrey Goodson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Oklahoma health officials, COVID-19 cases have been climbing across the state since June 8th.

Due to new variants of the virus, talks of a booster shot are beginning to arise.

Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer at Comanche County Memorial hospital, said instead of focusing on the development of a third dose, he’s more concerned about getting more Oklahomans vaccinated.

Michener says when it comes to vaccination rates, Oklahoma is ranked in the bottom 10 compared to the rest of the country.

“Where these spikes are occurring, where these outbreaks are occurring, where the surges are occurring are in unvaccinated locations where there are a high percentage of unvaccinated people.” Michener said.

Low vaccination rates have become a problem in Oklahoma, where the state has seen a spike in cases since the beginning of June.

According to Michener, Lawton is only in the 30 percent vaccination rate.

“Roughly 99 percent of all deaths in America are in unvaccinated individuals, and I have to stress that it’s entirely important because what we need is individuals to be vaccinated.” Michener said.

Pfizer met with U.S. health officials on Monday to discuss their booster for the COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.

According to Pfizer, the third dose would double antibodies in those who have been fully vaccinated.

Michener said that more research should be done before a booster is approved.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci also said that the booster shot is currently unnecessary.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

