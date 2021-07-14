Expert Connections
Man arrested in Altus after running, hiding from police in home

Bryan Blacketer
Bryan Blacketer(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in Jackson County after attempting to hide in a home from police.

Altus police said Tuesday evening they initially attempted to arrest Bryan Blacketer when they spotted him walking in the 500 block of East Broadway.

He was wanted on a bench warrant out of Jackson County

Police said Blacketer took off running and was later found at a home on East Commerce. Police then surrounded the home.

After an hour, Blacketer turned himself over to police.

He was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a felony domestic assault and battery charge.

He’s being held at the Jackson County Jail.

