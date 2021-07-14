Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
Britney Spears hopes to find out if she can hire her own attorney during her day in court.
Critical hearing for Britney Spears
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
One person is dead after shooting at a Detroit banquet hall Tuesday morning. (Source: WXYZ via...
Victims in Detroit shooting were targeted, police say